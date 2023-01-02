Roundup: RIP Gangsta Boo; Packers Trounce Vikings; Lula Sworn In as Brazilian President
Three 6 Mafia's Gangsta Boo dies at 43 ... Packers whoop up on Vikings at Lambeau Field ... Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, AKA Lula, sworn in as Brazilian president ... Twitter sued for failing to pay San Francisco office rent ... Adam Kinzinger calls for Jan. 6 charges to be filed against Donald Trump ... Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters dies at 74 ... Amazon's encrypted messaging app Wickr Me stops accepting new users ... Three NYPD officers attacked with machete at Times Square ... Modest Mouse's Jeremiah Green dead at 45 ... Two dead, four injured in New Year's Day shooting in Florida ...
A pregnant mom crossed the Rio Grande decades ago to give her unborn child a better life. Now her daughter is becoming a member of Congress [CNN]
Salt Lake City’s efforts to fight pollution face a new challenge: Toxic dust [NBC News]
Jorie Graham Takes the Long View [New Yorker]
Five NBA players poised to breakout in 2023 [CBS Sports]
Absolute Pandemonium as Bucs Punter Saves Season [The Big Lead]
This was filthy from Mike Williams. The man has never made a normal catch and we're all better off for it.
Danny Trejo is the best.
A$AP Rocky -- "1 Train"