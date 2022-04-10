Roundup: RIP Dwayne Haskins; Masters Final Round; Boris Johnson Visits Ukraine
RIP Dwayne Haskins ... More detail on Brett Favre's role in welfare fraud scandal ... S&P downgrade indicates Russia headed for historic default ... Ukrainians shocked by 'crazy' scene at Chernobyl after Russian pullout reveals radioactive contamination ... Unruly US airline passengers hit with record fines by FAA ... Hundreds of thousands of Puerto Rico's homes and businesses still without power after outage ... Manchester United investigating Cristiano Ronaldo fan incident following Everton defeat ... White House gift records for Trump, Pence missing, State Department says ... Boris Johnson vows more military aid to Ukraine after surprise visit to Kyiv ... Los Angeles County bans official travel to Florida, Texas over LGBTQ policies ... Pacers expected to explore Malcolm Brogdon trade this offseason ... Henry Lennix thinks Will Smith should return his Oscar ...
Scottie Barnes is no joke: The Raptors' remarkable rookie is everything, everywhere, all at once [CBS Sports]
Gil Brandt Gives Incredibly Disrespectful NFL Radio Interview About Dwayne Haskins [The Big Lead]
Clemson football's Dabo Swinney talks transfer portal, NIL, coaching salaries and winning his way [ESPN]
Crystal baseball: Forecasting MLB award races and winners [New York Post]
The Scandalous Legacy of ‘Gossip Girl,’ 20 Years Later [The Ringer]
RIP Dwayne Haskins.
ICYMI from earlier this week.
Vince Staples -- "When Sparks Fly"