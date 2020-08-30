Roundup: RIP Cliff Robinson; The Eerie Yankee Stadium Press Box; Clashes in Portland
By Kyle Koster | Aug 30 2020
... Cliff Robinson dies at 53 ... Austin Peay's football team made a powerful stop on their way to the game ... Michael Jackson's secret will ...Ryan Fitzpatrick learned of his mom's passing while at practice ... Jason Peters believes a position change should come with a bump in pay ... They're going to build the British version of Fox News ... X-Men movies, ranked ... Protestors clash in Portland ... College kids keep bearing the brunt of non-existent COVID plans ... Why the $300 million pledged by NBA owners is rubbing some the wrong way ... You're supposed to get naked in the event of a polar bear attack .... What's the thought process of a person who decides they're going to stalk the delightful Josh Groban ...
20 film remakes that are better than the original. [Mental Floss]
Kids using Taco Bell's WiFi to do their remote learning homework sounds like a deeply troubling Sci-Fi plot point but here we are. [Daily Dot]
The surreal scene in the Yankee Stadium press box. [Vanity Fair]
The Killers have a really above-average album out right now. [The Big Lead]
Supremely awkward David Letterman moments.
Macho Man Chris Webber.