Roundup: RIP Charlie Watts; Herschel Walker Running For Georgia Senate; Jared Dudley Joins Mavs as Coach
Charlie Watts dies at 80 years-old... Herschel Walker files paperwork to run for Georgia senate... Jared Dudley is joining Jason Kidd's staff in Dallas... Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista are making a buddy cop movie... Oreo Cookie Shake coming back to Applebee's thanks to a country singer... Alabama woman proudly proclaims she is against vaccine and is a goat, not a sheep... Jaguars & AEW overlap as two unique sports & entertainment products... Llama antibodies may neutralize COVID and help prevent infections, lab trial finds... Couple mysteriously die on California hiking trail... Giant tortoises should be avoided at all costs... Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney pen open letter to Ted Lasso... Man drowns in Lake Michigan saving two children...
Jonah Hill on the Myth of the Dark Artist and the Secret to Happiness [GQ]
Nothing Could Prepare Me for Watching My Wife Slip Away, By Tom Coughlin [New York Times]
'The White Lotus’ Star Steve Zahn on White Privilege, Prosthetic Penises and Why He Never Gets Recognized [TheWrap]
The Harvard PhD Turned Screenwriter Behind Netflix’s Hit ‘The Chair’ [The Ringer]
Blind Passion: Loving a Sport You Can't Even See [Fansided]
NFL Week 1 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread [The Big Lead]
