Roundup: Rihanna Donates Millions; Stimulus Payments Will Begin Next Week; 'Robin Hood' Remake in the Works
By Liam McKeone | Apr 11 2020
Stimulus payments to begin next week, says the IRS ... Health officials bearish on Trump's drive to reopen economy by May ... Tory Lanez completes Interscope Records deal with latest album ... Carole and Howard Baskin say ‘Tiger King’ makers betrayed their trust ... Rihanna donates $4.2 million to domestic violence victims impacted by the coronavirus pandemic ... Unequal access to high-speed internet could be the biggest obstacle to getting the American economy back on track ... US agencies back revoking ability of China Telecom to operate in US ... Chile’s elite scolded for escaping by helicopter for Easter holiday amid outbreak ... Harvey Weinstein charged with additional sexual assault count ... Disney is working on a remake of its Robin Hood cartoon ... Lena Dunham is two years sober ... Tom Brady is seeking stupid trademarks.
Four minutes: An inside look at how the NBA came to a sudden, historic stop [The Athletic]
Crosswords for the Age of Social Distancing [New Yorker]
Dear CBS, Please Hire Jay Cutler to Replace Dan Fouts [FanSided]
Tua Tagovailoa's Virtual Pro Day Workout Violated Tennessee's Stay at Home Order [ProFootballTalk]
Bursting the Bubble: Why Sports Aren't Coming Back Soon [Sports Illustrated]
A favorite SNL Adam Sandler song.