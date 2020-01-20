Roundup: Rihanna and Hassan Jameel Break Up, Cubs Marquee Network Talent Lineup
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Jan 19 2020
Rihanna broke up with her boyfriend Hassan Jameel after three years of dating ... "World's richest 2,000 people hold more than poorest 4.6 billion combined" ... Australians can get fined $11,000 now if they litter cigarettes from cars amidst the wildfire crisis ... A teenager in the UK had his hair set on fire for being Jewish, and the offender got a remarkably light punishment ... "Hacker leaks passwords for more than 500,000 servers, routers, and IoT devices" ... Prince Harry pitches Meghan Markle for Lion King role ... CNBC story on how earnings will determine if the stock market surge continues or reverses ... Aaron Rodgers says Packers window is still open ... Has Isiah Thomas even seen any basketball debates in recent years?? ... 100 best movies on Netflix right now ...
The latest at Deadspin parentt G/O Media involves the ongoing search for an editorial director for the site group. One reported candidate, former ESPN ombudsman Jim Brady, was a vocal critic of Deadspin. [Daily Beast]
Breakdown of the talents at new Cubs Marquee Network, including Lou Piniella and host Cole Wright [Chicago Sun-Times]
Why Tom Ricketts was booed when he mentioned the network at Cubs fan convention [TBL]
Three more horses euthanized in three days at Santa Anita [ABC 7]
"With two weeks until Iowa, the Democratic presidential candidates are getting aggressive — with each other" [Washington Post]
12 historic facts about Martin Luther King Jr. [Mental Floss]
Roger Ebert and Martin Scorcese the 10 on best films of the 90s
Larry David x Conan O'Brien
Jim Cornette responds to the news that AEW signed a four-year renewal with TNT