Roundup: Rick Pitino Does It Again; J. Lo and A-Rod Still Together; Avatar Raking in Cash
By Kyle Koster | Mar 14, 2021, 8:16 AM EDT
Rick Pitino has yet another team dancing, this time it's Iona ... Seems to be past the point of no return for Gov. Andrew Cuomo ... Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez say not so fast on those breakup rumors ... House GOP leader tries to kick Democrat off House Intelligence Committee ... ‘Marvelous’ Marvin Hagler, boxing legend, dies at 66 ... When's the last time you watched Avatar ... The Biden administration has its own crisis at the border ...
125 Amazing Women Who Changed the World. [Mental Floss]
Drew Brees is a secret pizza genius. [Fansided]
Blake Bolden on the importance of being bold. [The Players' Tribune]
Gus Johnson and the team at Fox Sports came a long way from the beginning of the year to the Big East tournament.
Chris Holtmann's mom can coach 'em up.