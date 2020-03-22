Roundup: Remembering Kenny Rogers, Kanye West-Taylor Swift Phonecall Leaked
By Liam McKeone | Mar 22 2020
Remembering Kenny Rogers, who passed away Friday night at the age of 81... Newly-leaked Kanye West and Taylor Swift phone call gives more context to "Famous" controversy... NJ Governor issues stay-at-home order... Ben Carson urges struggling mortgage borrowers to seek assistance... FDA authorizes new test that could detect coronavirus in about 45 minutes... Zion Williamson looks just like Toothless from 'How to Train Your Dragon'... J.K. Rowling grants open license for teachers reading 'Harry Potter' online during coronavirus pandemic... London books 300 hotel rooms for the homeless to self-isolate... Despite orders to avoid social gatherings, people are still crowding onto beaches in Hawaii... Federal Reserve to lend additional $1 trillion a day to large banks...
35 Questions About the Big 3’s Proposed Tournament/Reality Show/Social Experiment [Ringer]
Seattle’s Fight to Survive the Spread of the Coronavirus [New Yorker]
How did the Bucs get Tom Brady to leave New England? [Tampa Bay Times]
MSG still hasn't committed to supporting employees during the Coronavirus crisis. [New York Daily News]
ESPN is covering NBA 2K games. It's going to be quite a summer. [ESPN]
Jameis Winston will be back in Tampa Bay for the Super Bowl, per Jameis Winston. [Yahoo!]
People all around America are gathering in public for a variety of reasons, despite the fact that it will only hurt people. Some of them were captured on camera being bad at basketball.
Some simple entertainment during this trying time.