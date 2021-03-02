Roundup: Reese's Making a New Peanut Butter Cup; NBA Top Shot Very Weird; ABC News Drama
By Kyle Koster | Mar 2, 2021, 7:20 AM EST
FBI Director Wray to testify before Congress on deadly Capitol assault .. Will Brown dismissed as UAlbany basketball coach ... Rece Davis signs multiyear extension with ESPN ... Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu arrested in club raids ... Explaining that classic March saying ... Don't drive on ice ... J.J. Watt can win a Super Bowl with the Arizona Cardinals ... The NIT will be a 16-team tournament in Texas ... Three dads on one birth certificate ... Mel Kiper sees some Tom Brady in Mac Jones ... They're using mayonnaise to save sea turtles ... Reese’s making chocolate-free, all peanut butter cups ... Top Saudi diplomat urges everyone to move on from the Jamal Khashoggi murder... Justin Bieber releasing a new single this week ...
Winners and losers of the Watt news. [For the Win]
NBA Top Shot is not all fun and games. [Defector]
Hilaria and Alec Baldwin welcome their sixth child. [Los Angeles Times]
This bit of drama from the ABC News department reads like a storyline from 1988. What year do this guys think they're living in? [CNN]
Wonder Woman’s’ Gal Gadot expecting third child with husband Jaron Varsano. [KIRO]
Cade Cunningham is so special. Highlights of his 40-point outburst against Oklahoma.
Fountains of Wayne — Hackensack