Roundup: Rayshard Brooks Was Shot in the Back; Dow Jones Futures Drop; Alexa Bliss Locks Down Twitter
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 15 2020
An autopsy shows Rayshard Brooks died from two gunshot wounds to his back ... Brooks' death is sparking fresh outrage nationwide ... Florida's coronavirus cases continue to rise ... Dow Jones futures dropped more than 300 points heading into the week ... Beijing is facing a coronavirus outbreak died to a huge market ... Police reforms are beginning to take hold across America ... Thousands marched in Hollywood for LGBTQ rights and racial justice ... Ground beef sold at Walmart and other stores has been recalled ... The date for the 2021 Academy Awards will likely be pushed back ... ABC News executive Barbara Fedida placed on administrative leave ... Barbara Streisand gave George Floyd's daughter Disney stock ... Hank Williams Jr.'s 27-year-old daughter Katherine has died after a car accident ... The NBA's return may not be as easy as we thought ... Tua Tagovailoa is doing "miraculously well" in rehab from his hip injury ... Tom Brady worked out with Deion Sanders' son Shedeur ... Spike Lee apologized for defending Woody Allen ... WWE star Alexa Bliss turned her Twitter to private after being harassed by fans.
