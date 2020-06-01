Roundup: Protests and Riots Continue Across U.S.; Alexa Bliss Almost Retired; SpaceX Crew Dragon Reaches ISS
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 01 2020
An update on the latest George Floyd protests and riots occurring across the country ... SpaceX Crew Dragon docks with International Space Station ... Journalists covering protests and riots were targeted by police across the country ... Donald Trump's advisers are split over how to handle protests and riots ... Five charts tracking the U.S. economy as states have begun to open ... New York mayor Bill de Blasio defends police after several high-profile clashes with protesters ... Target and CVS will temporarily close all stores nationwide ... LA protesters explain why they hit the streets ... John Cusack was allegedly attacked by police while filming aftermath of riots ... CNN's Don Lemon called out some in Hollywood for doing nothing amid protests ... Halsey and other celebrities joined protests in Los Angeles ... YouTube star Jake Paul claims he wasn't looting during a protest in Arizona ... Police in Flint, Michigan joined in the protests over George Floyd's killing ... Twitch is not stopping streamers from posting dangerous conspiracy theories ... Deion Sanders really wants to see Antonio Brown back in the NFL ... There is a lot on the line for MLB players and owners this week.
Monty Williams is angry, afraid and in pain today [The Athletic]
Arnold Schwarzenegger: The America I love needs to do better [The Atlantic]
Five NFL rookies who will dominate in 2020 [FanSided]
MLB is staring down a disaster that could last beyond 2020 [ESPN]
A Michael Jordan love letter sold for more than $25,000 [Sporting News]
WWE star Alexa Bliss reveals she almost retired due to concussions:
Josh Gad reunited the cast of Lord of the Rings:
Some Bob Marley for your Monday morning: