Roundup: Protestors Burn Down Police Station; Future of Sports on TV; Scott Boras Makes a Point
By Kyle Koster | May 29 2020
Fiery civil unrest in Minneapolis ... Donald Trump threatened to start shooting protestors ...Japan ends COVID state of emergency ... These will be the wildest NHL playoffs ... Premier League returning June 17 ... Will work from home rebalance the unbalanced life of sport ... The 10 best beaches in America ... Remember when Urban Meyer wanted to recruit LeBron James ... Scott Boras nailed it ... Duchess Kate wants you to know she's not mad ... Wasn't aware you could simply rehome an adopted child ... If true, this is one of the more insane political scandals in recent memory ... Boston Marathon canceled ... MLB releases hundreds of minor leaguers ... Lady Gaga made a new album ... JT Daniels transferring to Georgia ... David Price giving generously ... Jessica Simpson's new look ...
The future of sports on television is a mix of very good and very bad ideas. [The Ringer]
What if we're rooting for the wrong thing for the right reasons? [The Big Lead]
Good on Dan Orlovsky for apologizing to Dame Lillard. [NBC]
Some would say this is a tremendous waste of time. Some would argue it's well worth all the trouble.