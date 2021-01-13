Roundup: Prosecutors Weighing Sedition Charges For Capitol Rioters; Sheldon Adelson Dies at 87; 2021 Netflix Movies
By Liam McKeone | Jan 13, 2021, 8:00 AM EST
US prosecutors consider sedition charges for some of Trump loyalists who stormed Capitol... Casino mogul Sheldon Adelson dies at 87... Chuck Norris releases statement that he was not at the pro-Trump rally ahead of Capitol riot, is also more handsome than man pictured... 2021 Netflix movie release lineup announced... NYPD official suspended after connection to racist posts... Citi Field will be a mass vaccination center for NYC... Pro-Trump extremists move to encrypted channels to plan for Joe Biden inauguration... Corporate revolt shakes political world... Colts LT and Boston College great Anthony Castonzo retires after 10 seasons... Charges will be brought against ex-Michigan governor and others in Flint water crisis... Secretary of State Mike Pompeo snubbed in final Europe trip... Mitch McConnell approves of impeachment documents being brought against Donald Trump... Bruce Willis is an anti-masker, apparently...
Smoked Sausage, Black Pearl, Ferrari Right: How Kansas City Chiefs creatively name their wild plays [ESPN]
Don’t Prosecute Gotham’s Supervillains for Their Latest Scheme [Slate]
Lost Passwords Lock Millionaires Out of Their Bitcoin Fortunes [New York Times]
Waiting for the Future of Virtual Reality [Ringer]
26 Animals Who Ran Afoul of the Law [Mental Floss]
An Indiana Jones video game, you say??
Funny thread from Torrey Smith here.
Zendaya is great.