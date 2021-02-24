Roundup: Prince Philip in the Hospital; 'Tool Time' Reunion; Pau Gasol Signs With Barcelona
By Liam McKeone | Feb 24, 2021, 7:30 AM EST
Prince Philip to spend some time in hospital battling infection... Mike Lindell is losing $65 million over election fraud claims... Lakers waive Quinn Cook... Vanessa Bryant responds to Meek Mill's tasteless lyric about Kobe's death... Ahmaud Arbery's mother files civil suit on anniversary of son's murder... Deshaun Watson, Ray Rice team up to feed 10,000 in Baltimore... Tool Time's Tim Allen and Richard Karn reuniting for a new show... Hilary Clinton will write a political thriller with Louise Penny... No new name for the Washington Football Team until 2022... No officers charged in death of Daniel Prude... Historical marker honoring Jackie Robinson, victims of lynching vandalized in Georgia... Ex-Capitol security officers blame other agencies for riot... Nationals haven't gotten far yet with extension talks for Trea Turner, Juan Soto
Andrew Marchand with the numbers on the New York Sports Radio Ratings War [NY Post]
This 105-Year-Old Beat Covid. She Credits Gin-Soaked Raisins [New York Times]
Inside the dual legacies of NFL players' union boss DeMaurice Smith [ESPN]
This NBA season highlights the importance and elusiveness of joy [FanSided]
28 Fascinating Facts About Time [Mental Floss]
Truly outstanding content.
A little sad but nice to watch if you're a fan.
It's true. For the vast majority of the world, bacon over rings.
Man, oh man, if you're a rap fan and haven't gotten on the JID train yet, do so now. This dude is sick and his newest song is a damn heater. Again.