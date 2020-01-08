Roundup: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reduce Role in Royal Family, New HBO Book
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Jan 08 2020
Adele has lost over 40 pounds ... 176 dead, including 67 Canadiens, in plane crash in Iran ... "‘I’m sorry, I have a sick child,’ Philly robber writes in demand note" ... Police were called when R. Kelly's girlfriends got in a fight at Trump Tower in Chicago ... Eight police officers arrested in New Jersey town in FBI corruption probe ... Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reduce their role in British royal family ... The Oscars will once again go without a host this year ... Justin Bieber announces he has Lyme disease and chronic mono ... Matt Rhule and Panthers owner David Tepper decline to give straight answers about Cam Newton ... Fugitive former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn gives interview in Lebanon defending himself after escaping Japan in a way that resembled an action movie plot ... Macy's had encouraging holiday sales but still plans to close some stores ... Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she is cancer-free.
