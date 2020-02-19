Roundup: Presidential Town Hall in Nevada, Harry Styles Robbed in London
By Liam McKeone | Feb 19 2020
How 'Love Island' paid tribute to Caroline Flack... Israel blocks Palestinian agricultural exports in escalating trade crisis... Rosario Dawson opens up about relationship with Cory Booker... General Motors is killing off the Holden brand and pulling out of Australia... Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy... First union in tech industry formed... Trump grants clemency to Blagojevich, Milken and Kerik... Ja’net DuBois dead at 74... Harry Styles robbed in London... Safdie Brothers, Nathan Fielder creating comedy series for Showtime... Presidential Town Hall in Nevada updates... Elton John cancels New Zealand shows as he battles with pneumonia... Vatican police stage new raids in London real estate case... Russia, Turkey agree on more talks on Syria amidst crisis
