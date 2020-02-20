Roundup: Pop Smoke Killed; Bone Thugs Sell Out; Ryan Newman Goes Home
By Kyle Koster | Feb 20 2020
John Beilein failing to grasp that the NBA was a vastly different culture was a major problem ... Lane Kiffin wanted Calvin Johnson ... Bone Thugs sell out in impressive fashion ... Ric Grenell to become acting DNI ... Ben Affleck regrets divorcing Jennifer Garner ... Lou Piniella is going to be an analyst for the Chicago Cubs ... Julian Assange's lawyers make a shocking accusation about Donald Trump ... Zion Williamson has an elite second jump ... Pop Smoke killed in Hollywood home invasion ... Steven Spielberg's daughter is a porn star ... Jenna Dewan engaged ... Former Michigan football doctor investigated for sexual misconduct ... Expanded playoffs could be coming to NFL ... SmileDirect Clubnot so smily ...
Michael Bloomberg is the crisis, not the cure. [Slate]
Harrison Ford and the art of not caring at all. [The Ringer]
Ryan Newman walking out of the hospital after that crash is an actual miracle. [Associated Press]
Rod Blagojevich does not deserve a redemption tour. [Chicago Tribune]
Texas basketball may be in some trouble.
