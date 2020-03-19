Roundup: Playboy Magazine Shutting Down, Matt Hardy Joins AEW
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Mar 19 2020
No, Oprah wasn't arrested in a sex trafficking ring; it was a QAnon hoax ... Harvey Weinstein transported from Rikers to new correctional facility, will serve 23 years ... The Eagles were involved in trade talks for DeAndre Hopkins but backed out ... Manufacturers are making it impossible for hospitals to repair ventilators ... Restaurant industry asks government for $145 million recovery fund ... "Closed before it opens: the reality one baker is facing due to COVID-19" ... Costco is taking the seating out of their food court but still selling the hot dogs and other items to go ... There was a 5.7 magnitude earthquake in Utah ... Amanda Bynes says she is pregnant with her first child ... Playboy is shutting down its magazine for the rest of 2020 and might be gone forever ... "Ghislaine Maxwell, citing death threats and extensive legal fees, sues Jeffrey Epstein's estate" ... Former prosecutor sues Netflix over how she was portrayed in Central Park Five documentary ... "Police in North Carolina say a man was being treated inside an ambulance when another man shot him dead" ...
The amount of time people spent streaming content was up over 20% over the weekend; expect that number to swell even more [Bloomberg]
Reddit traffic also surging [Ad Week]
12 toys from the 1980's that didn't take off [Mental Floss]
The items that remain in supermarkets after everybody bulked up [WSJ]
The sports betting world is scrambling because of Coronavirus [Axios]
Rachel Nichols interviews Adam Silver
1970 Led Zeppelin concert