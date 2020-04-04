Roundup: Playboi Carti Arrested, Jane Fonda Recreates Home Workout Video
By Liam McKeone | Apr 04 2020
Playboi Carti arrested on gun and drug charges ... Brooke Baldwin becomes second CNN anchor to contract coronavirus this week ... Keystone XL Pipeline deal explained .. Jane Fonda recreates iconic '80s workout video, including leg warmers ... Adam Sandler leads line-up for Laugh Aid live stream benefit gigs ... YNW Melly tests positive for coronavirus ... Details of Paycheck Protection Program loans ... Hawaii Five-0 comes to an end ... Louisville residents monitored by ankle bracelets to ensure coronavirus guidelines being followed ... Kaley Cuoco lost almost $3 million when she sold her house ... Completion of the Rams' new stadium could be delayed by coronavirus pandemic ... Mark Hamill wrote a thank you letter to Star Wars fans ... Deadpool has arrived in Fortnite ... Inside a New York hospital battling coronavirus.
