Roundup: Plan to Kidnap Michigan Governor Thwarted; The Bears are 4-1; John Lennon's 80th
By Kyle Koster | Oct 09 2020
... Les Miles tests positive ... Crazy, these guys just don't seem like the type ... SEC now threatening fines for those who don't follow mask protocol ... Justin Herbert is your Chargers starter going forward ... Second presidential debate has morphed into a Biden-only town hall ... Mitch McConnell has been avoiding the White House for some time now ... This would have been John Lennon's 80th birthday ... Nick Foles leads a 4-1 Bears team, which no one believes in ... The Fatman trailer will briefly change your life ... SNL musical act dumped after unsafe behavior ... Former WNBA star Cappie Pondexter found safe after a scare .... People are booby-trapping their political yard signs, therein slicing civil servants' fingers all up .... Damning allegations against Wichita State's Gregg Marshall ...
When you think NFL, you think vocabulary and Merriam-Webster. Everyone does. [The Athletic]
One of my neighbors masterminded an idiotic plot to kidnap the governor. [MLive]
Team Ratingz is hoping there's no presidential debate next week. [Awful Announcing]
Jim Dwyer, Pulitzer-winning journalist, dies at 63. [New York Times]
The real-life origins of 15 urban legends. [Mental Floss]
The president has a cough.
Luke Voit has real ultimate power.
Wheatus — Teenage Dirtbag