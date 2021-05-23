Roundup: Phil Mickelson Day; Softball Catch of the Century; Season 2 of 'Dave' Coming
Atletico Madrid wins La Liga, Luis Suarez is getting the last laugh ... Simone Biles is expanding an already massive legacy ... Phil Mickelson is leading the PGA Championship, could become the oldest major winner ... And oh what a day this promises to be, win or lose ... Prediction: Eurovision will be extremely popular in the U.S. next year ... $15 Mega Millions ticket sold in Pennsylvania ... Jeffrey Epstein guards will avoid doing jail time with new plea deal ... Eugene Chung says NFL team told him he’s “not the right minority” in job interview ... What to know about 'Fortnite' maker Epic Games' high-stakes antitrust suit against Apple ... Michigan over Washington in softball ...
Where do the Golden State Warriors go from here? [Fansided]
The 45 best movies on Netflix right now. [Mental Floss]
Has Dwight Howard actually seen The Lion King? [The Big Lead]
There are spectacular catches and then there's whatever this is.
Only a matter of time until Season 2 of Dave.
