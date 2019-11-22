Roundup: Pete Buttigieg's Surge; Paul Finebaum-DAZN; Latest on Impeachment Hearings By Bobby Burack | Nov 21 2019 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

President Donald Trump signs a short-term spending bill into law before the government shut down ... "Utah woman charged with lewdness after being topless in her own home" ... Explaining Pete Buttigieg's surge ... Better Call Saul season 5 has a release date ... Paul Finebaum met with John Skipper, and a partnership with DAZN makes sense ... WeWork hands out donuts amid mass layoffs ... Scooter Braun finally breaks silence on the Taylor Swift dispute ... Why Disney is releasing Frozen 2 Thanksgiving weekend ... "Former ‘American Idol’ favorite Antonella Barba going to prison for possessing nearly 2 pounds of fentanyl " ... White House backs a full Senate trial if House ends up impeaching Trump ... What was learned from Fiona Hill and David Holmes' impeachment testimony ... Alexa can reorder a go-to Chipotle meal ... Apple is changing how it develops software ... Let's talk about His Dark Materials ... Details on Best Buy's Black Friday sales ...

There are obvious and alarming reasons why the NBA ratings are off to such a bad start. [The Big Lead]

WWE NXT beats AEW in the ratings this week. [Forbes]

College football gamblings picks for Week 13. [Outkick the Coverage]

Let's debate Lamar Jackson vs. Aaron Donald. [Yahoo Sports]

Christian McCaffrey, 23, is the youngest player to join the Madden 99 club. [ESPN]

Breaking down how great this season's NFL MVP race is. [The Ringer]

If his towel touched the goal line it’s a touchback. Very close. pic.twitter.com/ro2cuSwiSc — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) November 22, 2019

You be the judge.

Your song of the day.