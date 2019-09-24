Roundup: Paul McCartney's Dreams; Tom Brady Mad; Fox News Guest Won't Be Back By Kyle Koster | Sep 24 2019 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Russia is going to have a hard time explaining this one ... Paul McCartney dreams of John Lennon ... Actor Sid Haig dies at 80 ... On the road with Mayor Pete ... Comedy peaked in the late 1990s ... Scott Boras upset about wet bases ... Puerto Rico rocked by 6.0 earthquake ... Washington Redskins season enters crisis ... Antonio Brown re-enrolls at Central Michigan where he can really focus on his studies ... Actual bad beats, not like those other bad beats ... Obsessed Miley Cyrus fan arrested ... Demi Moore claims Ashton Kutcher cheated on her in new memoir

We've seen a lot of bad things on Fox News, but this person calling a child mentally ill repeatedly has to be up there. [Yahoo]

Some poor bettor lost 89 cents last night. Thoughts ands prayers. [For the Win]

Tom Brady not coming out of this thing unscathed at all. [Larry Brown Sports]

Not sure I'm ready for all the Joker discourse. [Daily Dot]

Philadelphia is truly the gift that keeps on giving.

That would be Penn’s dean of admissions Eric Furda: https://t.co/NHtx9YRvvy — Jonathan Tannenwald (@jtannenwald) September 22, 2019

The Cubs in happier times.