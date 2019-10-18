Roundup: Patrick Mahomes' Injury; Unalaska Airport; Donald Trump; El Camino Viewers By Bobby Burack | Oct 17 2019 David Livingston/Getty Images

We are expected to know more about Patrick Mahomes' injury today ... Gunbattles erupt as Mexico says El Chapo's son is located ... Plane off the runway at Unalaska Airport ... Donald Trump's advisers and DOJ enraged by Mick Mulvaney's remark ... Why Brexit is not a done deal ... In Chicago, 25,000 teachers are on strike ... 6.5 million viewers watched El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie its first three days on Netflix ... AEW Dynamite tops NXT in the ratings the third-straight week ... Joe Biden has a ten-point lead in a post-debate poll ... Here is why Texas A&M is putting Fitbit-like devices on cows ... City council votes to close New York's Rikers Island jail complex ... Alaska man accused of strangling captured on digital memory card charged in second murder ... Anheuser-Busch accuses MillerCoors of stealing recipes ... Maybe this is Jennifer Aniston's closet ...

Getting to know Fox Nation's Abby Hornacek. [The Big Lead]

This piece on Deshaun Watson is worth reading. [Bleacher Report]

The Rams’ risky bet redefines the cost of doing business in the NFL. [The Ringer]

Some dream NFL trades that could happen. [NFL.com]

Which players to start and sit in fantasy football this weekend. [CBS Sports]

I'm no doctor, but that looked a lot like they just had to pop Mahomes' knee(cap) back into place.



Ouch pic.twitter.com/v8nZi3dbuz — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) October 18, 2019

The injury.

Your song of the day.