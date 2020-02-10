Roundup: Oral History of 2002 WCF, Four Found Dead at James Blake's House, Roger Federer Had Twins
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Four people found dead in an intentionally set fire at former tennis player James Blake’s home. [CNN]
Former NHL referee breaks down the action in The Mighty Ducks. [TSN]
An oral history of the 2002 Western Conference Finals. [Grantland]
Charles Barkley eating churros on television. [Guyism]
Roger Federer had twins, for the second time. [ABC News]
The story of Matt Bush, the #1 pick in the 2004 MLB draft who is now in jail. [FOX Sports]
This is an awesome trick shot that you will want to watch. [Eye on Golf]
Gambling makes money for sports. Not sure if that is the moral of this story. [SI]
Here’s an interview with a dude the UFC is suing for $32 million. [Torrent Freak]
Rebecca Grant had a minor freak-out during an interview. [Hollywood Tuna]
Georgia State wants to turn Turner Field into a football stadium. [AJC]
So… about baseball games ending with reviews… [ESPN]
UFC fighter accidentally knocks out sparring partner with a head kick. [MMA Junkie]
Spero Dedes will not be calling Knicks games on the radio next season. [NY Daily News]
Man arrested for stealing volleyball championship rings from Nebraska coach. [1011 Now]
DeMarcus Cousins loves dogs. Another reason to love Big Cuz.
Bad British commentary takes on baseball.
NBA2k in real life.
The Bruins diving.
Build Me Up, Stanley Cup is either really good or really annoying.
Bulldogs scare off a black bear.