Roundup: One-Third of Nation Could Be Unemployed; Sports Illustrated Layoffs; John Krasinski Has Good News
By Kyle Koster | Mar 31 2020
Tom Brady really wanted to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... 32 percent unemployment does not seem all that appealing ... General Electric workers walked off the job, demanding to make ventilators ... Spike Lee posted his Jackie Robinson online for all to read ... Get that home workout in without touching a piece of equipment ... Baseball's one-hit wonders ... The Lori Lightfoot memes are good ... Minor league baseball players unsure if they'll be paid ... Virus really impacting sports betting ... Crocs trying to set healthcare workers up with free shoes ... Backstreet Boys sing I Want It That Way from a distance ... High-speed chase featuring a pitbull driving a car ... Bernie Sanders' Hail Mary shot ... New Jersey woman breaks stay-at-home orders to throw a Molotov cocktail ... NBA players to compete in a video game tournament ... Drake posting his son on Instagram ... A Tiger King character draft bound to breed debate ...
More layoffs at Sports Illustrated, where staffers wonder if they'll be able to put out a print magazine. [Washington Post]
Can think of few things more deranged than being an honest-to-God coronavirus truther. [Daily Beast]
John Krasinski launched a YouTube channel dedicated to good news. [The Verge]
The already bleak future of sportswriting is becoming even bleaker. [The Ringer]
Not what you want to see.