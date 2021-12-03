Roundup: Omicron Variant in New York; Mookie Betts Got Married; Mark Cuban Buys a Texas Town
The Omicron variant is projected to hit NYC in a few days... Mark Cuban bought the town of Mustang, Texas... Petition to stop interviewing Will and Jada Pinkett Smith reaches 11,000 signatures... Germany banning unvaccinated people from shops and bars... Amazon helping researchers figure out how to dim the sun... Dražen Petrović biopic in production... Supply chain crisis now threatening chicken tenders... Mookie Betts got married... Eric Berry hasn't ruled out playing again... Antonio Brown suspended for fake vaccination card... Sword-wielding man dressed as a ninja shot by French police...
