Roundup: Odell Beckham Rumors; Kardashians Ending Show; Von Miller Injured
By Kyle Koster | Sep 09 2020
So many more people planted those mystery seeds from China than previously thought ... Michael Cohen ties Jerry Falwell's Trump support to suppression of racy photos .... Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez still have outside hopes of buying the New York Mets ... Kerri Walsh sorry for shopping without a mask ... Florida State just one of many colleges seeing COVID spikes ... Small earthquake in New Jersey ... Billy Donovan and Oklahoma City agree to part ways ... Giannis' future a joking matter to some ... Playing Serena Williams is no picnic, regardless of the attendance figure ... Joe Exotic has an underwear line because we live in hell ... Seems like the entire West Coast is on fire ... McDonald's has a Travis Scott meal ... Von Miller suffers season-ending injury ... Tom Brady is such a weird dude ...
More than 2,000 troops being withdrawn from Iraq. [NBC News]
It is time to get your personal fall meteor shower calendar in order. [Mental Floss]
Odell Beckham responded to those rumors about him being a No. 2 receiver. [New York Post]
Keeping Up With the Kardashians to run it back for only one more season. [Deadline]
5 Dimes is shutting down to U.S. customers. [SportsHandle]
LeBron James still has it.
Kacey Musgraves -- Space Cowboy