Roundup: NYC Lifting All COVID Restrictions; Dr. Dre, Jimmy Iovine Launching High School; RIP Lisa Banes
NYC lifting all COVID restrictions after hitting 70 percent vaccination mark... Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine are launching a high school in Los Angeles... Lisa Banes passes away at 65 years-old after scooter collision... Vince Wilfork's son arrested, charged with stealing Super Bowl rings... Scottie Pippen launching bourbon line... Woman crashes stolen ambulance into bay in upstate NY... Popular Call Her Daddy podcast leaves Barstool Sports for Spotify... MacKenzie Scott, former wife of Jeff Bezos, donating $2.7 billion to various organizations... Shake Shack manager accused of poisoning police sues accusing cops... Magic Johnson joins Cameo board... Jameela Jamil to play villain in She-Hulk Marvel series... Pink Floyd's Roger Waters gave an emphatic "no" when Facebook asked to use song in advertisement... Democrats unveil bill to decriminalize drug possession at the federal level, expunge records...
Mike Tirico Is 'Super Excited' for Fans to Watch Drew Brees in 'Phase Two of His NFL Life' as an Analyst [People]
Simone Biles Finds Her Balance [Glamour]
An Oral History Of ‘Freddy Got Fingered,’ Tom Green’s Glorious Broadside Against The Fame Industry That Made Him [Uproxx]
‘Held hostage’: How critical race theory moved from Fox News to school boards [NBC]
Related Articles
Roundup: Chris Harrison Done as 'Bachelor' Host; College Football Playoff Looking at Expansion; RIP Jim Fassel
Roundup: More Texas Power Issues; Margot Robbie Quits Instagram; Clippers Even Series With Jazz
Roundup: Novak Djokovic Wins French Open; Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker Celebrate One Year; Kyrie Irving Injured
Roundup: Darnella Frazier Awarded Pulitzer; Eiza Gonzalez Dating Lacrosse Player; UFC 263 Preview
Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns are taking each other to new heights [Fansided]
The Bryson-Brooks Beef Is the Perfect Petty Drama the PGA Tour Needs [Ringer]
I'd see it. Why not.
These look downright delicious.
Official trailer looks even better!
It's a Lorde summer, y'all.