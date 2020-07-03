Roundup: NYC Kids Going Back to School; Tucker Carlson in 2024; RIP Hugh Downs
By Kyle Koster | Jul 03 2020
NYC schools will be open in the fall per Bill DeBlasio ... A bunch of MLB stars got together for a sandlot game ... What are these people saying in private if this is what they say publicly ... Jordan Klepper update ... Legendary newsman Hugh Downs dies at 99 ... Vanilla Ice has canceled his ill-conceived concert ... Tension within Barstool Sports ... Darren McCarty wants to be your weed guy ... A playlist for your plants ... Tucker Carlson possibly prepping for a presidential run ... Dan O'Toole's troubling Instagram post ... Clippers practice facility shut down ... FedEx has asked the Washington Redskins to change their name ... Jeffrey Epstein ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell charged ... Herman Cain has coronavirus ... John Bolton really has an impeccable sense of timing ...
What the falling unemployment rate means and what it doesn't. [538]
Cam Newton's deal is a middle finger to the NFL. [Fansided]
What went wrong at the Los Angeles Times. [VICE]
Quarantine has turned Brie Larson into a streamer. [Vulture]
PGA Tour shots you have to see to believe.