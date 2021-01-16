Roundup: NRA Files For Bankruptcy; Ethan Hawke Joins 'Moon Knight'; 'WandaVision' Getting Great Reviews
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 16, 2021, 8:00 AM EST
Nearly a dozen ex-military members arrested in connection with Capitol riot ... Capitol rioters aimed to capture, assassinate lawmakers ... Rioters came dangerously close to Mike Pence ... The NRA files for bankruptcy ... 2020 tied for the hottest year on record ... Joe Biden unveiled plans for COVID-19 vaccination blitz ... Biden vows to unify America, which will be difficult ... Elizabeth Olsen and "WandaVision" are getting great reviews ... Ethan Hawke joins Marvel's "Moon Knight" ... Netflix buys Gal Gadot thriller "Heart of Stone" ... Bella Thorne defended Armie Hammer ... Dr. Dre released from the hospital ... The Phillies made a big offer to J.T. Realmuto ... Karl-Anthony Towns tested positive for COVID-19 ... The Falcons hired Titans OC Arthur Smith as head coach ...
Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock and Arsenio Hall tell a great Richard Pryor story:
The new trailer for the new Russo brothers flick Cherry, which looks excellent:
The Pogues -- "If I Should Fall From the Grace of God"
Continuing The Pogues theme, here's Steve Earle's "Johnny Come Lately" (which The Pogues performed on):