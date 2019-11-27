Roundup: No. 1 Duke Goes Down, 'Bomb Cyclone' Winter Storm to Hit U.S. By Liam McKeone | Nov 27 2019 Christopher Polk/Getty Images

No. 1 Duke upset by Stephen F. Austin on last-second layup... 'Slow-moving blob' that may have been a flock of birds caused White House lockdown... 'Bomb Cyclone' winter storm to hit U.S. as Thanksgiving nears, forecasters warn... Dolly Parton celebrating 50 years with the Grand Ole Opry... NPR liked 'Knives Out' in their review... Earthquake in Albania... Daisy Ridley comments on Baby Yoda obsession with Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show'... E. Coli infections linked to romaine lettuce, CDC says... Texas chemical plant explosion blows out windows at nearby homes... New Jersey hospital admits to giving kidney transplant to wrong person... Camila Cabello admits she stole a pencil from Kensington Palace, extradition status unknown... Chicago police have seized about one gun every 47 minutes this year... Top climber Emily Harrington rescued after fall on El Capitan

Hurricane Season [New Yorker]

The Five Stages of Being Adapted by Martin Scorsese [Ringer]

5 Used Cars with the Best Black Friday Discounts [Gear Patrol]

Are the Newmans Ready to Be More Than Viral Stars? [Bleacher]

Fun content.

Fascinating if you're a car person, pretty cool regardless.

And because we're basically there... Welcome to The Weeknd('s new music)