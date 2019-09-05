Roundup: Nintendo Updates, Real Ezekiel Elliott Contract Numbers, Mac Miller Drug Dealer Arrested By Ryan Glasspiegel | Sep 05 2019

Rihanna, who WB is eyeing to play Poison Ivy from the DCEU … “Man arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced drugs to rapper Mac Miller before his death” … Brock Turner sexual assault victim reveals her identity … New Super Smash Bros. character … Other big Nintendo announcements Wednesday … Michigan bans flavored e-cigarettes … “Prosecutor says innocent man jailed for 24 years; judge denies new trial” … Hurricane Dorian heading up East Coast … Hundreds of millions of phone numbers of Facebook users were contained on an exposed server … Jerry Springer is doing a new Judge Judy type show … A history of New York Times opinion writers’ pieces on online incivility … Jonah Hill and Gianna Santos are engaged … Jacob Wohl facing felony charge for unlawfully selling securities …

Actual money details of Ezekiel Elliott deal [PFT]

Arash Markazi writes about Norm Chow coaching in the XFL [LA Times]

Former contestant on The Voice, Jordan Pruitt, files sex abuse lawsuit against former manager [Tennessean]

10 most anticipated movies this Fall [Mental Floss]

Why Jared Goff’s new contract is a win-win for the QB and the Rams [SI.com]

Jim Irsay supposedly rejected a $3.2 billion offer for the Colts [Indy Star]

“‘Hundreds of other people could be implicated’ in Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell court documents” [CNBC]

Bad Boys 3 trailer