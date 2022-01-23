Roundup: Niners Shock Packers; Shaun White is Ageless; Ana de Armas Stans Rise Up
The Cincinnati Bengals found a way to make the AFC Championship Game ... Imagine trying to tackle Derrick Henry in high school ... NFL ends daily COVID testing for unvaccinated players through playoffs ... Julia Garner shines in new season of Ozark ... Lincoln Riley and USC are dominating the transfer portal ... Joe Biden's report card is not looking too impressive one year in ... U.S. opposes plans to strengthen World Health Organization ... Matt Rhule interested in Michigan job if Jim Harbaugh explores NFL future ... School bus driver shortages affecting families across the country ...
Shaun White makes Olympic snowboarding team as oldest U.S. halfpipe rider ever ... Enjoying the crypto crash ... Sixers Metaverse stuff only getting weirder ... Once again insisting you enjoy the good vibe of Seinfeld bloopers ...
Irate fans sue universal for cutting Ana de Armas from ‘Yesterday’. [Daily Beast]
Trent Williams was poetry in motion. [The Big Lead]
Politico: The Oral History. [Politico, obviously]
Bill Maher relevant again. [Forbes]
A tribute to Louis Anderson. [Vulture]
