Roundup: Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Hanging Out, Bernie Sanders Threatens to Hold Up Stimulus
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Mar 26 2020
Shaun White and actress Nina Dobrev go biking in Malibu ... "Bernie Sanders threatens to hold up coronavirus bill after 4 GOP senators push to cut unemployment aid" ... Ariana Grande dating Los Angeles realtor ... "Smartphone data reveal which Americans are social distancing (and not)" ... Why haven't the Eagles done anything to upgrade their subpar receiving corps in free agency? ... A breakdown of the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus ... "Former Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke sees ‘very sharp’ recession, followed by ‘fairly quick’ rebound" ... Prince Charles, who is 71, tests positive for coronavirus ... "As US states ramp up restrictions to contain the coronavirus, Texas has joined Ohio in deeming nearly all abortions as non-essential procedures that must be delayed." ... Don't put much stock into Cam Newton's exit physical from the Panthers ... Waffle House, known for its resiliency in disaster scenarios, closed 365 US locations (over 1,600 remain open) ... Udonis Haslem writes in Players Tribune about the real Miami, and has harsh words for all the Spring Breakers right now ... 16 things that will relieve your stress right now.
Facebook and Google could lose up to $44 billion in ad revenue this year because of coronavirus [Variety]
Because there is so much more streaming going on now, YouTube is going to throttle its video quality for about a month [CNET]
35 surprising facts about The Office [Mental Floss]
Review of the new iPad Pro [Verge]
"How a TV Writers’ Room Entertains Their Kids in Quarantine" [Vulture]
Pat McAfee reacts to Peyton Manning turning down Monday Night Football job
Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson discuss why Mr. Kennedy was fired from WWE
Elton John live in London in 2016