Roundup: Nikki and Brie Bella Are Both Expecting Babies, Disney+ Mighty Ducks Rumors
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Jan 29 2020
Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are both pregnant, and due within two weeks of each other ... Illinois governor JB Pritzker signs bill capping insulin costs at $100 per month ... "Utah bill prohibits people behind on child support payments from getting hunting license" ... Deion Sanders thinks they're letting too many people into the Pro Football Hall of Fame ... "Beijing drugstore fined $434,530 for hiking mask prices amid virus outbreak" ... New Rupert Murdoch news web site Knewz has launched ... Warren Buffett is done with the newspaper business ... Rick Fox says his family was 'shook' by the rumors he died in Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash ... Mort reports Eliot Wolf is leaving the Browns' front office ... JuJu Smith-Schuster will be on the pregame show for DAZN's celebrity boxing match between Jake Paul and GIB tonight ... Emilio Estevez is rumored to reprise Gordon Bombay role in Disney+ Mighty Ducks reboot.
