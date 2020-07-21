Roundup: Nicki Minaj Pregnant; Gabe Kapler Kneels; New Ed Henry Accusations
By Kyle Koster | Jul 21 2020
Nicki Minaj pregnant with first child ... Baltimore city schools will start year online ... Promising vaccine news ... LeBron James rookie card fetches a pretty penny ... Venus' volcanos may still be active ... NFL inaction leading to more and more uncertainty ... Could this be Aaron Judge's second coming out party ... Democrats tap John Kasich to speak at convention ... Mickey Rourke and Robert DeNiro should fight and it should be on PPV ... Fox Sports reimagines its website ... Protests continue in Portland ... Gabe Kapler among those to kneel during national anthem ... Kanye West is tweeting through it ... California postponing fall sports ... Antonio Brown retires yet again ... Michael Bennett retires for first time
11 facts about Mount Rushmore, which is much smaller in person. [Mental Floss]
It's Christopher Nolan Week. Or is it? Did it already happen? Or is happening in the future? Both? [Fansided]
Even more Ed Henry, wider Fox News allegations emerge in lawsuit. [New York Times]
Alex Trebek still has all the questions and answers. [NPR]
Ashlee and Brad from the Bachelor World seen canoodling. [Bustle]
