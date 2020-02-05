Roundup: Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill Beefing Again, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Rips Oscars
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Feb 05 2020
Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill are beefing again ... Jimmy Haslam thinks Odell Beckham Jr. will be a 'big producer' next season ... "Amazon workers condemn unsafe, grueling conditions at warehouse" ... Fathers in Finland will be entitled to the same parental leave as mothers ... eBay cutbacks include elimination of employee work shuttle ... The Nike Alphafly sneakers will NOT be banned in the Olympics ... "China set to lose out on production of one million vehicles as coronavirus closes car plants" ... Yankees pitcher James Paxton out 3-4 months with out-of-nowhere injury ... Demi Lovato dating Machine Gun Kelly? ... Music critic Greg Kot leaving Chicago Tribune after 40 years ... 20 essential dive bars in Chicago ... Boxer Gervonta Davis was arrested after video showed him 'battering' his ex-girlfriend ... Robert Pattinson named most handsome man in the world ... A Christian activist wants to sue over the Shakira/JLo halftime performance.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar criticizes the 'disturbing familiarity' of this year's Oscar nominees [THR]
Nate Silver says the Iowa caucus snafu might've screwed up the whole nomination process [538]
7 world leaders' love letters [Mental Floss]
What went wrong for Joe Biden in Iowa [NY Times]
Ranking the Billy Crystal Oscars song parodies [Vulture]
2003 Blink 182 concert
Todd McShay on Dan Patrick
WWE wrestlers debuting in WCW in the 1990s