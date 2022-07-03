Roundup: NFT Sales Hit 12-Month Low; Monkeypox Cases Rising in Europe; Darius Garland Signs Max Extension
Darius Garland signs max extension with Cleveland Cavaliers ... NFT sales hit 12-month low, my apes are gone ... WHO calls for action in battle against monkeypox as cases triple in Europe ... TikTok addresses US data in China ... Rare orchid in Vermont rediscovered ... Suspect arrested in NYC shooting of mother with stroller ... Uvalde schools' police chief resigns from city council ... Minnesota legalizes edibles, surprising Republicans who voted for it ... 'Con Air' director wants to make a sequel starring Nic Cage in space ... WNBA All-Star rosters finalized ... Leandro Barbosa joining Warriors coaching staff ...
