Roundup: NFL Draft Week is Here, Man Robs Waffle House with Pitchfork & Nine Female Performers Injured in Circus Fall
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
If Sammy Watkins gets selected in the Top 3, he’ll be the highest player drafted from Southwest Florida. Deion Sanders went 5th in 1989; Edge James went 4th in 1999. [News Press]
Donald Sterling got his pants pulled down to his ankles. Very good reporting. [LA Times]
Tony Rice’s daughter – don’t pretend like you don’t know who Tony Rice is – to star in Chicago’s ‘Bad Girls Club.’ [Tribune]
It’s NFL draft week. Some running back rankings for you to chew on. [Journal Sentinel]
NFL mock draft has Johnny Manziel going 5th to the Raiders, CJ Mosley 18th to the Jets. [Football Perspective]
Beat writer: Raiders “aren’t really considering” draft Manziel or Blake Bortles 5th overall. [SF Chronicle]
Very intriguing NBA draft prospect: Elfird Payton from UL Lafayette. [NBA.com]
Knee surgery for Jay Bruce? He could miss up to a month. [Dayton Daily News]
Really well done piece on Derek Carr, the QB who won’t go 1st overall in the draft like his brother, David. [ESPN]
Of course the Dallas Cowboys want to host the NFL draft. [Star Telegram]
Artie Lange’s DirecTV show was cancelled.
“Nine female performers were injured in an accident about noon during an aerial act in Sunday’s performance of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.” [via Providence Journal]
University of Rhode Island block party devolves into bottle throwing and mailbox throwing [via Bro Bible]
Joel McHale at the White House correspondent’s dinner. He hammers Chris Christie.