Roundup: New York Times Has Donald Trump's Tax Returns; MLB Playoffs Set; Rose Leslie Announces Pregnancy
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 28 2020
The New York Times obtained Donald Trump's tax returns ... Trump paid only $750 in taxes in 2016 and 2017 and paid none in 10 of the last 15 years ... What Amy Coney Barrett could mean for the future of the Supreme Court ... Breonna Taylor protests continued over the weekend ... Joe Montana and his wife thwarted an attempted kidnapping ... The U.S. has flown past 7 million coronavirus cases ... Stock futures rose slightly despite four-week losing streak ... Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ... "Tenet" has topped $280 million worldwide at the box office ... The sequel to "Borat" has a working title ... Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington are expecting their first child ... Demi Lovato's ex-fiancé says he learned of their breakup in a tabloid ... Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara named their son in memory of his brother River ... Lili Reinhart has a passion for strip clubs ... MLB's playoff bracket is set ... The Angels fired general manager Billy Eppler ... The Falcons blew another huge lead on Sunday ...
Alvin Kamara is the opposite of a Monday mood:
The trailer for The Trial of the Chicago 7 :
A classic for Monday morning: