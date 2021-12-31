Roundup: New Year's Eve; Roger Goodell to Appear on ManningCast; No More Dwayne Johnson in 'Fast and the Furious'
It's New Year's Eve... Roger Goodell will appear on this week's ManningCast... Dwayne Johnson politely but firmly turns down Vin Diesel's request to rejoin Fast and the Furious franchise... ‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider’s 21st win in a row makes her the show’s winningest woman... Michigan will not follow CDC's relaxed quarantine guidelines... $4 million worth of heroin seized by U.S. Navy in Arabian Sea... Scientists now arguing Pluto should be a planet again... Jamal Khashoggi killers living in luxury villas in Riyadh, say witnesses... Prince Andrew in the spotlight after Ghislaine Maxwell conviction... Angela Kukawski, business manager to Kardashians and other stars, discovered dead... UK bank mistakenly pays out $175 million on Christmas Day... High-end Champagne shortage could ruin New Year's Eve... Not just the PIP: The PGA Tour has incentivized social media for years.... Eric Adams’ COVID plan includes spring call on student vaccine mandate...
Why 2021 was such a pivotal year of loss and change in baseball [ESPN]
“I Was So Lost”: How Tyler Matzek Conquered the Yips to Become a World Series Champion [The Ringer]
South Carolina Coach Shane Beamer Covered in Mayo After Winning Duke's Mayo Bowl [The Big Lead]
Odd Lang Syne: 6 Creepy New Year Superstitions That'll Keep You Up Past Midnight [Mental Floss]
30 best nicknames in NFL history [Fansided]
Always Sunny blooper reels are the best blooper reels.
These were hilarious back in the day. This is a glimpse of those days.
Big New Year's Eve energy, folks.