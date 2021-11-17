Roundup: New 'Spider-Man' Trailer; Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Deliberations; 'Party Down' Revival at STARZ
A new trailer for 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' dropped last night... Kyle Rittenhouse trial deliberations continue... 'Party Down' gets a revival at STARZ with six of seven original star members... Qatar denies claims of migrant worker abuse ahead of World Cup... Olympic committee revises approach toward transgender and intersex athletes... Fenway Sports Group nearing deal to purchase controlling stake in Pittsburgh Penguins... Texas doctor suspended for spreading 'misinformation' about COVID-19 resigns... Proud Boys leader complains about jail conditions, wants early release... U.S. urges Americans to leave Ethiopia now... Ghislaine Maxwell jury selection begins... Russia blows up old satellite, NASA boss 'outraged' as ISS crew shelters from debris... Boris Johnson proposes to ban MP paid adviser jobs...
Top 100 Courses in the World: GOLF's 2021-22 ranking of the best designs on the planet [GOLF]
Activision CEO Bobby Kotick Knew for Years About Sexual-Misconduct Allegations at Videogame Giant [WSJ]
A Quarterback Evolution and a Coaching Revolution [Sports Illustrated]
Dak Prescott Is on an MVP Trajectory [The Big Lead]
Piss and Power in 'Succession' [New Yorker]
12 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Taxidermy [Mental Floss]
Let's go!
A new Michael Che special is on the way.
Outstanding thread.
A wild scene.
In honor of many's favorite super hero!