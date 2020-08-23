Roundup: New Secret Trump Family Recordings; Flight Simulator is Back; So Is Dustin Johnson
By Kyle Koster | Aug 23 2020
Secretly recorded audio reveals Donald Trump's sister doesn't much like him ... Dustin Johnson is absolutely on fire ... Washington Nationals employee fired after throwing two cups of hot coffee at gas station worker ... Flight Simulator is back and it's better than ever ... Shifting weather is making it even more difficult for firefighters in California to battle the wildfires .... Tropical storms potentially on a collision course ... Joe Biden got a modest post-convention bump in the polls ... Waiting on Playoff P ... Early Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Jack Sherman dies ... Larry King is having a rough year ... Earl Thomas was in a fighting mood ... Suspect in Terrell Pryor's stabbing arrested ...
The Los Angeles Lakers will be the ones putting the other ones down for a nap, thank you very much. [The Ringer]
It may be the very last thing we need, but we're getting another gritty look at The Batman. [The Verge]
Jared Goff a big fan of his new digs. [Pro Football Talk]
10 surprising facts about River Phoenix. [Mental Floss]
Clases continue in Portland. [Reuters]
Great Indy 500 moments.
Sports trickery never gets old.
The Killers -- Read My Mind