Roundup: New Hawks Uniforms, Rick Fox Flow, Ted Yoho-Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Confrontation
By Liam McKeone | Jul 22 2020
Ted Yoho cursed out Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez... Military police roaming Portland are coming to other cities... Detroit police officer charged with shooting three photojournalists with rubber bullets... Walmart closed on Thanksgiving this year... GMA producer Daisha Riley passes away at 35... TikTok star famous for imitating Trump shares insights she's gotten from the role... 'The Rental' seems crazy, apparently Dave Franco directed it... Rick Fox with the flow... ESPN signs Freddie Coleman to a multi-year extension... Hype Activated: The Legend of Korra is coming to Netflix in three weeks... Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and 4 others arrested in $60 Million bribery case, old white senators down 50 at the half... NFL players can honor victims of police brutality with helmet decals this season... Atlanta Hawks unveil new jerseys, they're pretty sick
A Plague Is an Apocalypse. But It Can Bring a New World [NY Mag]
The Audacity by J. Cole [Players Tribune]
The Day the Bombs Fell: One Family’s Journey During Syria’s Civil War [Ringer]
Which Christopher Nolan Protagonists Are Wife Guys? [FanSided]
5 Eerie Deaths That Have Unsatisfying Official Explanations [Cracked]
