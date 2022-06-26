Roundup: NBA Draft Ratings; United Nations Speaks Against Abortion Decision; Tina Charles Leaves Phoenix Mercury
The 2022 NBA Draft ratings are in ... United Nations says Supreme Court decision makes abortion more deadly ... Phoenix Mercury part ways with Tina Charles ... Shooting in Oslo leaves two dead, eight injured ... Mark Appel called up to the big leagues at age 30 ... US Army private admits to planning attack on military unit ... Meta bans staff from openly discussing Supreme Court abortion decision ... Driver abandons McLaren after managing to get it wedged underneath a guardrail ... Civil suit expected against Alvin Kamara to go along with felony battery charges ... Shooting at Illinois WeatherTech facility leaves one dead, two injured ...
