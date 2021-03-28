Roundup: NBA Buyout Market Booming; Couch Email Chain; Tina Turner's New Doc
... Coaching candidates for the Texas job departed by Shaka Smart ... Tucker Carlson believes military wokeness is responsible for Suez Canal mishap ... Another mass shooting, this time in Virginia Beach ... HBO's Tina Turner documentary is her way of saying thank you — and goodbye — to all of us ... Elgin Baylor always had style ... Bruins lose Brad Marchand to Covid list ... RIP Beverly Cleary ... Optimistic spin for Green Bay Packers fans ... Coveted transfer Tyson Walker is transferring to Michigan State ... Dude, where's my couch ... Get excited about the NBA buyout market ... New York City after a year in the grip of pandemic ...
USA Today race and inclusion editor says she was fired over tweet about Boulder shooting. [Awful Announcing]
Eric Andre is the hardest-working man in comedy. [Uproxx]
The San Francisco 49ers made the first powerplay in the high-stakes quarterback game. [The Ringer]
There are many different ways to view the filibuster. [Reason]