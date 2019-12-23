Roundup: Navy Bans Tik-Tok, Ariana Grande Helps Friend Shoot Shot at ASAP Rocky By Ryan Glasspiegel | Dec 22 2019 Ariana Grande | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"Ariana Grande gives friend an assist in shooting shot at ASAP Rocky after alleged sex tape leaks" ... Yellowcard is proceeding with a lawsuit against rapper Juice WRLD's estate over a melody they believe was lifted from a song on Ocean Avenue ... The Grammy museum in Los Angeles is opening an Amy Winehouse fashion exhibit ... People are accusing Kim Kardashian of cultural appropriation again after her skin was especially dark on a magazine cover ... Police officers repeatedly failed to investigate sexual assault cases in Alaska ... Homelessness rose 2.7 percent in 2019, with a bulk of the increase coming in California ... "U.S. Navy bans TikTok from government-issued mobile devices" ... Wife of mayor in Maryland town busted for allegedly trying to buy ADHD pills from a student at the school she works at ... Congress votes to make 21 the legal age for cigarettes and vapes ... Jason McIntyre on three steps to fix the Browns in the offseason.

Bryan Curtis profiles Josh Katzenstein, the former Saints beat writer who is now selling CBD products [Ringer]

Niles Paul talks to Dirk Chatelain about battling demons in his first year of retirement from NFL [Omaha.com]

We are collectively outraged about all these damn robocalls [NBC News]

Why are the Cubs acting like they don't have any money to make even marginal roster improvements? [Athletic; sub req'd]

10 best sports announcing bloopers of the decade [Awful Announcing]

25 years after its release, Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' hit no. 1 on the charts [Fader]

Eddie Murphy's SNL monologue

Fun Daily Show bit with Roy Wood Jr.

A caricature from a robbery looks very familiar. @roywoodjr might know from where. pic.twitter.com/4xe5gA3O7u — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 19, 2019

Paul Pierce thinks the Rockets have a shot at a championship