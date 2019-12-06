Roundup: Nancy Pelosi's Exchange with Reporter; Uber; Joe Biden in Iowa By Bobby Burack | Dec 05 2019 Photo Call For Facebook Watch's "Limetown" | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"House Democrats’ assertion that Rudy Giuliani was in touch with a number associated with the White House budget office is now in question" ... Uber received nearly 6,000 allegations of sexual assault in the U.S. in 2017 and 2018 ... Nancy Pelosi was not happy with this question ... "R. Kelly married Aaliyah at age 15 by using bribes, charges allege" ... ESPN Radio's decision to replace the Stephen A. Smith show with First Take segments is a horrible move ... YouTube Rewind 2019 is here ... New iPad Pro is back to its Black Friday price on Amazon ... A look at how Dollar General is thriving ... If you want more Jimmy Hoffa coverage, here you go ... Vulture ranks the best podcasts of 2019 ... Joe Biden says he didn't call Iowa voter "fat" ... Here is when you can watch A Charlie Brown Christmas ... There is a rise this year in reported cases of measles ... Details on Michael Bloomberg's gun agenda ... Food delivery is becoming more popular ... Jessica Biel is standing with Justin Timberlake despite the hand-holding incident with his co-star ...

Inside the life and career of Ryan Ruocco. [The Big Lead]

Six candidates to draft Tua Tagovailoa. [Fansided]

Dana White confirms an agreement with Floyd Mayweather Jr. for 2020. [Yahoo]

Lawsuit involving Luke Walton dropped. [Los Angeles Times]

This is worth reading before watching Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Anthony Joshua II. [The Athletic]

Early predictions on the upcoming quarterback market. [ESPN]

Not the Bears...

Your song of the day!