Roundup: N'Keal Harry Wants Out; Andrew Cuomo Declares Gun Violence in NY a 'Disaster Emergency'; FOX Weather News
2019 first-round pick N'Keal Harry requests trade from Patriots... Governor Andrew Cuomo issues executive order declaring gun violence in New York a "disaster emergency"... FOX entering the weather news game... Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd confirm massage prank story... Gigantic python escapes in Louisiana mall... Airhead candy chicken sandwich exists... White man who pushed Black neighbor in racist rant arrested after protesters show up at his home... Stephen A. Smith joins UFC 264 broadcast... Nikole Hannah-Jones rejects tenure offer at UNC, joins Howard staff... Jimmy Uso arrested for DUI again... Entire Miami Hurricanes football roster offered sponsorship opportunity... Pentagon cancels $10 billion cloud contract given to Microsoft over Amazon... Massive ransomware attack hits hundreds of businesses... Sha'Carri Richardson left off 4x100 relay team...
The Heaviest, Lightest Thing [The Atlantic]
Ricky Williams’s New High: The Planets and the Stars [Sports Illustrated]
Amin Elhassan Calls Out Woj for Putting His Foot On Black Careers at ESPN [The Big Lead]
The 20 Best Barbecue Cities in America [Mental Floss]
The History (and Beyond) of the Black Widow [The Ringer]
